The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists dedicated to editorial independence. Today, we are a team of over 90 people based primarily in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s voice to the world, we provide a vital window into the country's reality.

We are looking for an Accountant to join our team.



Requirements:

Advanced proficiency in Excel;

Experience with file management, financial reporting, and accounting software (e.g., Vchasno, BAS, Finmap, etc.);

Excellent command of English (upper-intermediate or advanced level);

Knowledge of Ukrainian financial legislation;

Understanding of legal frameworks related to contracts and other documentation;

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work under tight deadlines while maintaining high accuracy;

Effective communication skills with team members and external stakeholders;

Knowledge and understanding of The Kyiv Independent’s values;

Flexibility and willingness to learn and develop professionally;

Responsibilities:

Preparation and processing of accounting documents for individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) engaged on a long-term basis with the company;

Assisting in maintaining the company’s accounting records in compliance with applicable legislation (including entering bank statements and incoming payments into 1C to ensure accurate financial tracking; maintaining records of low-value non-current tangible assets (MNMA) and fixed assets);

Systematic archiving and secure storage of all primary documentation in accordance with legal requirements;

Creation and processing of payment orders in banking systems to ensure timely settlement of obligations;

Recording financial transactions in Finmap;

Preparation of required documentation for the company’s service delivery, including contracts and completion certificates;

Compilation and preparation of documentation for tax reporting in accordance with current legislation;

Supporting regular subcontractors in managing their FOP accounts in Ukraine (providing консультації, assistance with tax-related matters when needed, etc.);



Note: It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office, Ukraine.

Thank you for your interest in joining The Kyiv Independent and for taking the time to apply.

If your experience aligns with our current needs, a member of our hiring team will reach out to you to arrange an interview. Please note that due to the high volume of applications, we may not be able to contact every applicant individually.