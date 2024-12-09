When Ukraine was the third-largest nuclear power

This audio is created with AI assistance
For the 30th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum, The Kyiv Independent’s Daria Shulzhenko visits a former Soviet-era nuclear missile silo in south Ukraine. In this video, she delves into the history and significance of the agreement that saw Ukraine relinquish its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security assurances. Through on-site exploration and expert insights, the report examines the legacy of the memorandum and its impact on Ukraine’s modern security challenges.