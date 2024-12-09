This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Nuclear weapons, Nuclear Energy
When Ukraine was the third-largest nuclear power

by Daria Shulzhenko and Jason Blevins and Alexander Zabolotnyi December 9, 2024
For the 30th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum, The Kyiv Independent’s Daria Shulzhenko visits a former Soviet-era nuclear missile silo in south Ukraine. In this video, she delves into the history and significance of the agreement that saw Ukraine relinquish its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security assurances. Through on-site exploration and expert insights, the report examines the legacy of the memorandum and its impact on Ukraine’s modern security challenges.

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, Jason Blevins, Alexander Zabolotnyi
