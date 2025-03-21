The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Investigations, Sanctions against Russia
We tried to buy US chips as a Russian company. Here's what happened

by Alisa Yurchenko and Alexander Zabolotnyi March 21, 2025 7:10 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three years into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and after multiple rounds of sanctions, Russia is still able to build missiles and other deadly weapons that require American- and European-produced components. The Kyiv Independent's Alisa Yurchenko went undercover as a representative of a Russian defense manufacturer to try buying American chips through Russian suppliers. Our investigation reveals how China helps Russia obtain the Western weapon components through gray import schemes.

Authors: Alisa Yurchenko, Alexander Zabolotnyi

