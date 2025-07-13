KI short logo
Featured Videos

US aid swings and mysterious deaths in Russia | Ukraine This Week

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down a recent string of mysterious deaths and arrests among Russia’s elite, as well as and explains the implications Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have for a future conflict between China and Taiwan. Also in this episode: The U.S. resumes some military aid to Ukraine after an abrupt halt by the Defense Department last week.
How Ukrainian teens are training for war

What Russian bombardment feels like in Kyiv

Trump to exit Ukraine peace effort, Bolton says

EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine economy minister breaks down US minerals deal

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

