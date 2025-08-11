KI short logo
Featured Videos

Ukrainians react to Trump's plan for talks with Putin

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
We asked Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv how they feel about Trump’s plan to negotiate a peace agreement with Putin without Ukraine’s involvement, and what they think about such a territorial exchange.
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska, Kherson in crisis | Ukraine This Week

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska, Kherson in crisis | Ukraine This Week

Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says

Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says

Trump runs out of patience with Russia | Ukraine This Week

Trump runs out of patience with Russia | Ukraine This Week

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

  • Avatar

