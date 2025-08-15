Featured Videos
The Ukrainian voices left out of Trump-Putin meeting
The Kyiv Independent visited the front-line city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast to hear from its residents what they think about the prospects of land swaps between Ukraine and Russia ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska.
Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says
Ukrainians react to Trump's plan for talks with Putin
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska, Kherson in crisis | Ukraine This Week
Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.