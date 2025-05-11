Featured Videos
Putin’s Victory Day and White House chaos | Ukraine This Week
This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.
A day with Ukraine’s rescuers under Russian fire
What Putin won’t tell you about Russia’s ‘Victory Day’
How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains
Tortured journalist and Russia’s intensified assaults | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.