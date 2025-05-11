KI short logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us

Featured Videos

Putin’s Victory Day and White House chaos | Ukraine This Week

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • Avatar
This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.
A day with Ukraine’s rescuers under Russian fire

A day with Ukraine’s rescuers under Russian fire

What Putin won’t tell you about Russia’s ‘Victory Day’

What Putin won’t tell you about Russia’s ‘Victory Day’

How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains

How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains

Tortured journalist and Russia’s intensified assaults | Ukraine This Week

Tortured journalist and Russia’s intensified assaults | Ukraine This Week

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Video

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

  • Avatar

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks