Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?
At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, foreigners flocked to Ukraine to join its defense against Russian forces. More than three years later, the foreign fighters who remain are a different breed — driven by a deep commitment to Ukraine.
Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says
Trump runs out of patience with Russia | Ukraine This Week
Inside the Battle of Kostiantynivka under drone-infested sky
West not ready for modern war, Ukrainian drone commander says
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.