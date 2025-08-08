KI short logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us

Featured Videos

Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • Avatar
At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, foreigners flocked to Ukraine to join its defense against Russian forces. More than three years later, the foreign fighters who remain are a different breed — driven by a deep commitment to Ukraine.
Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says

Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says

Trump runs out of patience with Russia | Ukraine This Week

Trump runs out of patience with Russia | Ukraine This Week

Inside the Battle of Kostiantynivka under drone-infested sky

Inside the Battle of Kostiantynivka under drone-infested sky

West not ready for modern war, Ukrainian drone commander says

West not ready for modern war, Ukrainian drone commander says

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Video

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

  • Avatar

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks