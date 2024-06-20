Video Creator for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a video creator position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



This Video Creator blends technical capabilities with artistic vision to create visual stories that inform our YouTube audience about all things Ukraine — its current events, its culture, its history and more. Our primary content includes Youtube explainers, news summaries and field reports, as well as documentaries.



Key Responsibilities:

The main platform you’ll be creating video for is YouTube, so familiarity with the format is necessary;

Developing creative concepts to explain information and tell a story visually;

Knowledge of camera operation, composition and lighting;

Creative Editing:

- execute video editing tasks with precision, including cutting footage, adding transitions, effects, graphics and enhancing visual and audio elements;

- strongly encourage collaborate with creative teams to conceive, create and deliver visually compelling narratives and stories

Project Execution:

-manage multiple video projects simultaneously

-work closely with producers and head of the video department to understand project objectives and deliver content that meets creative expectations;

-manage time effectively to meet project deadlines, prioritizing tasks based on project needs and timelines.

Technical Proficiency:

-demonstrate advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro) and stay updated on industry-standard techniques;

-utilize technical expertise to enhance video quality, incorporating visual effects and sound design as needed.

Collaboration and Communication:

-collaborate effectively with the rest of the team to achieve a harmonious and visually appealing final product;

-communicate proactively with team members to understand project requirements and ensure alignment with creative goals.

Quality Assurance:

-uphold high-quality standards throughout the editing process, conducting thorough reviews of footage, cuts, and final edits;

-ensure the consistency of the visual style and brand identity across all video content.

Requirements:



Strong command of English language (advanced);

Knowledge of Ukrainian language would be an asset;

Proven experience as a YouTuber, Videographer and/or Video Editor;

Strong portfolio showcasing successful and diverse video projects;

Experience with various cameras, particularly the Sony alpha series;

Able to light interviews and record clear audio;

Advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Final Cut Pro) and other relevant tools;

Excellent communication, and teamwork skills;

Demonstrated ability to manage production timelines and deliver high-quality content;

Organized and able to delegate and collaborate to bring together resources;

Understanding of Ukrainian context;

Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

A young, ambitious and collaborative team that will support and inspire you;

Agility, minimal bureaucracy, quick growth, quick implementation of changes to processes when needed;

Market-level salary;

Busy but flexible work schedule.

Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.