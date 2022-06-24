Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 17, 2022 2:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the end of visa-free travel for Russian citizens starting from July 1, citing the need to counter "unprecedented threats" to national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Russian President Vladimir Putin in April signed a decree introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow defines as "unfriendly," among them Ukraine.

