Ukraine to introduce visa regime with Russia from July 1.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 17, 2022 2:30 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the end of visa-free travel for Russian citizens starting from July 1, citing the need to counter "unprecedented threats" to national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Russian President Vladimir Putin in April signed a decree introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow defines as "unfriendly," among them Ukraine.