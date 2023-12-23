Ukrainian Christmas: Traditions and hope in the midst of war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Join us as we explore what Christmas in Kyiv looks like during the war, witnessing the resilient spirit of Ukrainians coming together to infuse Christmas magic into the lives of those affected by the harsh realities of Russia's ongoing aggression.



Christmas Kutia recipe:

Pearl barley (​​200-300 g)

Honey (2-3 tbs)

Poppy seeds (2-3 tbs)

Walnuts (50g)

Raisins (50g)

Dried apricots (100 g)

Butter (50g)

1 lemon (lemon peal and juice)

Some ginger



Children of Heroes was founded to help numerous Ukrainian children who have lost a parent, or parents, during the ongoing war. Support the children - https://childrenheroes.org/en/donations/