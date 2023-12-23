Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Report
Edit post

Ukrainian Christmas: Traditions and hope in the midst of war

by Olena Zashko and Masha Lavrova December 23, 2023 7:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Join us as we explore what Christmas in Kyiv looks like during the war, witnessing the resilient spirit of Ukrainians coming together to infuse Christmas magic into the lives of those affected by the harsh realities of Russia's ongoing aggression.

Christmas Kutia recipe:
Pearl barley (​​200-300 g)
Honey (2-3 tbs)
Poppy seeds (2-3 tbs)
Walnuts (50g)
Raisins (50g)
Dried apricots (100 g)
Butter (50g)
1 lemon (lemon peal and juice)
Some ginger

Children of Heroes was founded to help numerous Ukrainian children who have lost a parent, or parents, during the ongoing war. Support the children - https://childrenheroes.org/en/donations/

Authors: Olena Zashko, Masha Lavrova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.