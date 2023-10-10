Ukraine’s most powerful oligarchs: Where are they now? (VIDEO)

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since Ukraine proclaimed its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, a large share of its industries has been controlled by oligarchs like Rinat Akhmetov, Victor Pinchuk, Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, Viktor Medvedchuk and Dmytro Firtash. For decades, they have held massive sway in politics, owned monopolies in industry, and controlled large media empires.

Yet as Russia started its all-out war against Ukraine, things took a dark turn for the tycoons. What has happened to them, their fortune, and political influence?