Russia reporter for the Kyiv Independent

For decades, international media covered Ukraine through a Russian lens, often from a bureau based in Moscow. It’s time for Russia to be covered from a Ukrainian perspective.

The Kyiv Independent, the region’s fastest-growing English-language media outlet, is looking to fill a Russia reporter position, which envisions covering Russian politics, economics, and military, the ongoing crackdown on dissent and minorities, and other aspects of Russia as a totalitarian state.

Responsibilities:

Pitching and writing exclusive, well-reported, well-structured stories for the Kyiv Independent’s Eastern Europe section;

Proactively leading the coverage of the Russia beat; discovering new, unreported stories and fresh angles;

Developing and maintaining a network of sources.

Requirements:

Experience covering Russia;

Deep understanding of Russia’s domestic affairs;

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Russian language proficiency (enough to read and understand news updates, understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form, as well as ability to interview sources in Russian);

Deep understanding of Russia’s war against Ukraine;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team in an award-winning media outlet;

Busy, but flexible work schedule.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Part-time or remote work is available upon agreement.

Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.