Skip to content
About
Team
Jobs
Join the Team
Story Studio
War
Business
Opinion
Eastern Europe
Video
Culture
Podcasts
Investigations
War Crimes
Explaining Ukraine
War
Business
Opinion
Eastern Europe
Video
Culture
Podcasts
Investigations
War Crimes
Explaining Ukraine
Featured
War Analysis
National
Video
Field Report
Newsletters
Russia’s War
Human Story
Company News
More
About
Join the Team
Team
Story Studio
Jobs
Newsletters
All Newsletters
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Ukraine
Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe to Ukraine Daily:
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe to War Notes:
Weekly war update by the Kyiv Independent
Subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe to Belarus Weekly:
A weekly roundup explaining current events in Belarus
Subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Investigative Stories from Ukraine:
Ukraine’s top investigations once a week in your mailbox
Subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Ukraine Business Roundup:
Business news from Ukraine in your inbox
Subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute
Become a member
support us just once
Editors' Picks
Editorial: Why we don’t avoid ‘unpleasant’ stories about Ukraine
How Russian troops killed 3 unarmed teenagers in Ukrainian village
Ukrainian soldiers storming eastern bank of Dnipro fear their mission is hopeless
Ukraine finally moves to fortify front line, but could it be too little too late?
Featured
War Analysis
National
Video
Field Report
Newsletters
Russia’s War
Human Story
Company News
Sections
War
Business
Opinion
Eastern Europe
Video
Culture
Podcasts
Investigations
War Crimes
Explaining Ukraine
More
About
Join the Team
Team
Story Studio
Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe now
Subscribe
*
indicates required
Email Address
*
*
indicates required
Email Address
*
Subscribe
*
indicates required
Email Address
*
*
indicates required
Email Address
*
Subscribe
*
indicates required
Email Address
*
Subscribe
*
indicates required
Email Address
*
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.