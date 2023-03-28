Reporter for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a reporter position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Writing exclusive, well-reported, structured stories;

Proactively leading the coverage of the assigned beat while being ready to write on a wider range of topics when necessary;

Maintaining and developing a network of sources.

Requirements:

Experience in journalism;

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Knowledge of Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Closely following Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.