Political Reporter for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill a political reporter position, covering Ukraine’s government, parliament, and domestic affairs.

The position envisions occasional traveling to Ukraine’s regions and international conferences abroad.

Responsibilities:

Pitching and writing exclusive, well-reported, well-structured stories for the Kyiv Independent;

Proactively leading the Kyiv Independent’s domestic coverage, providing political reporting, government overview, following the country’s political landscape and producing other long-form stories;

Developing and maintaining a network of sources.

Requirements:

Experience covering Ukrainian politics;

Deep understanding of domestic issues;

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Ukrainian language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Devotion to the values of independent journalism.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team in an award-winning media outlet;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Part-time or remote work is available upon agreement.

Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.