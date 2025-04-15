The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s largest English-language publication — is looking for an Opinion Editor to join our team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence in partnership with media consultancy Jnomics. Today, we are a team of around 80 people, primarily based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as a bridge between Ukraine and the world.



We are seeking an insightful, collaborative, and sharp-minded Opinion Editor to grow our Opinion section. This position is ideal for someone who is passionate about public discourse, understands the power of strong commentary, and is committed to elevating diverse Ukrainian and international voices that help readers understand Ukraine’s realities and its place in the world.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the Kyiv Independent’s Opinion section, ensuring a steady flow of high-quality, relevant, and thought-provoking commentary.

Commission op-eds and commentaries from Ukrainian and international contributors, including subject-matter experts, policymakers, and public figures.

Edit opinion submissions for clarity, structure, tone, grammar, and adherence to editorial standards.

Collaborate with writers to develop sharp angles and compelling narratives.

Ensure fact-checking and responsible sourcing across all opinion content.

Liaise with the editorial team to align Opinion coverage with editorial priorities and current events.

Actively seek out and build relationships with new contributors and thought leaders.

Monitor audience engagement and use analytics to guide content strategy.

Requirements:

Strong command of the English language (fluent or native);

Native or strong command of the Ukrainian language (being able to read and understand news reports and original news sources in Ukrainian);

Proven editorial experience, ideally with opinion or commentary writing/editing;

Excellent writing and editing skills, with a keen eye for narrative, structure, and argument;

A deep understanding of Ukrainian current affairs, politics, and international relations;

Ability to work independently and manage multiple contributors and deadlines;

Strong interpersonal and communication skills;

A firm commitment to journalistic integrity, editorial independence, and the values of the Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

Competitive market-level compensation;

A flexible and dynamic work environment;

A young, international, and highly motivated team;

Opportunities for professional growth and involvement in impactful journalism.





Note: This is a full-time position based in Kyiv, Ukraine. While a hybrid work format may be possible upon agreement, in-office work is preferred.



