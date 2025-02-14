Skip to content
Robert Fico, Slovakia, Putin
NATO member turning pro-Russia? Inside Slovakia’s political turmoil

by Ray Hartley February 14, 2025 5:40 PM 1 min read
Slovakia, a landlocked country on Ukraine’s western border, is undergoing a dramatic political shift under Prime Minister Robert Fico. Once a staunch supporter of NATO and the EU, Slovakia has now moved toward a pro-Russian stance, halting military aid to Ukraine and opposing EU sanctions against the Kremlin. As Fico meets with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and cracks down on opposition voices at home, protests are erupting across the country. Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets, fearing that their democracy is at risk.

Ray Hartley
Ray Hartley
Ray Hartley is the research director of the Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based think tank established in 2004 by the Oppenheimer family to strengthen African economic performanceRead more
5:40 PM
NATO member turning pro-Russia? Inside Slovakia's political turmoil.

Slovakia, a landlocked country on Ukraine’s western border, is undergoing a dramatic political shift under Prime Minister Robert Fico. As Fico meets with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and cracks down on opposition voices at home, protests are erupting across the country. Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets, fearing that their democracy is at risk.
