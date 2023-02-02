Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 2, 2023
National,Culture

Ukraine's National Opera loses members to Russia’s war, says art is always political

by Olena MakarenkoFebruary 2, 2023 7:09 pm
Following a three-month break after the start of Russia’s all-out war, the National Opera of Ukraine resumed its performances. With some of its members serving in the army, and having dropped all Russian pieces from the repertoire, the theater team argues that art is always political.

