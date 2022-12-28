Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
‘Killed for nothing’: Evidence of Russian war crimes emerges in liberated Chornobaivka (VIDEO)

by Anna Yakutenko and Iryna MatviyishynDecember 28, 2022 2:52 pm
The liberation of Ukrainian settlements from Russian occupation inevitably comes with the revelation of new war crimes committed by Russian soldiers. In the liberated village of Chornobaivka, Kherson Oblast, at least 18 people were killed during its occupation, according to the police. The families of two young men shot dead still don’t know the exact circumstances of their murder.


