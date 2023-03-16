Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023
National

How Mykolaiv residents survive without drinking water supply (VIDEO)

by Olena Makarenko and Liza PirozhkovaFebruary 17, 2023 6:02 pm
In April, Russian forces wrecked the water supply line for the city of Mykolaiv. 

Since then, Mykolaiv residents have had no drinking water supply, relying for the past 10 months on alternative sources. Their main source of water is a system of wells. 


