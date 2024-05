This audio is created with AI assistance

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, Vovchansk, a town only some five kilometers (three miles) south of the Russian-Ukrainian border, has come under heavy strikes. The Kyiv Independent joined local police on their mission to evacuate civilians from Vovchansk on May 11 — the operation that was constantly interrupted by Russian launches of aerial gliding bombs.