The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
Polish President Andrzej Duda has convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after the Polish army's Operational Command said that an unidentified object had entered Poland's airspace on Dec. 29.
"The explosive blast and debris damaged multi-story buildings in one of the districts of the regional center," he wrote on Telegram, adding that people might be under the rubble of one of the damaged buildings.
"Ukraine needs funding now to continue to fight for freedom," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said in a social media post on Dec. 29, following a massive wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.
In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
Paul Whelan marked five years in Russian detention on Dec. 28 as he called on U.S. President Joe Biden to “please use every resource available to secure my release as you would do if your own son had been taken hostage.”
Maine's election chief has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot, in a surprise decision based on the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban," CNN confirmed on Dec. 28.
Alfred Kammer, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) European Department director, said that international donors are focused on supporting Ukraine's government and social programs, not the military.