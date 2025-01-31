Skip to content
Investigations, Explainer
How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions

by Alisa Yurchenko and Alexander Zabolotnyi and Jason Blevins January 31, 2025 5:29 PM 1 min read
The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.

The emails also show that India, China, Algeria, Egypt, and a number of other countries continued to buy Russian weapons during the war, despite sanctions imposed on Russian defense companies. This feeds the Russian defense industry with export revenue and strengthens Russia's geopolitical ties.

Authors: Alisa Yurchenko, Alexander Zabolotnyi, Jason Blevins
5:29 PM
Video

2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
8:31 AM

Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.
