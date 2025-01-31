How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.

The emails also show that India, China, Algeria, Egypt, and a number of other countries continued to buy Russian weapons during the war, despite sanctions imposed on Russian defense companies. This feeds the Russian defense industry with export revenue and strengthens Russia's geopolitical ties.