Honoring Ukrainian soldiers killed by Russia's war

by Natalia Chekotun December 12, 2023 8:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cemeteries all across Ukraine are filled with the country’s flags, marking the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers who took up arms to resist the Russian invasion and paid the ultimate price. Ukraine doesn't disclose its military casualties but estimates suggest that tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since February 2022. Join us in honoring their courage and dedication.

Natalia Chekotun is a video reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a communications specialist with Doctors Without Borders and as a journalist at various TV channels, where she covered current affairs and human rights.Read more
