Honoring Ukrainian soldiers killed by Russia's war

Cemeteries all across Ukraine are filled with the country’s flags, marking the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers who took up arms to resist the Russian invasion and paid the ultimate price. Ukraine doesn't disclose its military casualties but estimates suggest that tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since February 2022. Join us in honoring their courage and dedication.
A Russian suicide drone struck a fire station and injured four firefighters in the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram account on Jan. 14.
Russian forces fired 28 shells at Kherson, hitting residential neighborhoods and water port infrastructure. The regional military administration on the morning of Jan. 14 reported that six people were injured.
Ukraine's use of active electronic countermeasures to disable 20 Russian missiles may be “an inflection in Ukrainian electronic warfare capabilities," the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its daily Ukraine update on Jan. 13.
Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a supplemental funding bill that included $61 billion in aid for Ukraine in a procedural vote held on Dec. 6, insisting that any further military aid must include major significant domestic border changes.
Earlier on Jan. 13, the State Border Guard Service reported the incident, adding that the reason for it was unknown. However, the movement of cars, buses, and pedestrians was being carried out as usual.
According to Fedorov, the Victory Drones NGO is behind the "People's Drone" project. Participants can take a free engineering course to teach themselves how to assemble a 7-inch FPV (first-person-view) drone at home.
According to the State Border Guard Service, "the reasons and approximate duration of the blockade are unknown." However, the movement of passenger cars, buses, and pedestrians is being carried out as usual.
Reuters reported, citing sources from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization, that Houthis had fired a missile at the ship, which landed in the water some distance away and caused no damage or casualties.
"There can be no doubts about the war and our commitment, and that of the entire Western world, to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia. Every Polish patriot must absolutely recognize these reasons," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.