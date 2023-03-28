Head of Membership for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a head of membership position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Design & implement a reader revenue strategy for the Kyiv Independent;

Grow and lead the reader revenue team, develop and implement quarterly and annual hiring plans;

Work hand in hand with the company’s top management and make sure reader revenue strategy fits into overall company development;

Set OKRs (both workstream and individual) for the team and measure the team’s performance against them

Develop new acquisitions & retention strategies that ensure Kyiv Independent’s overall membership & donations growth

Work with the team on building Kyiv Independent’s community and increasing membership satisfaction level; Further integrate Kyiv Independent’s membership community input into company operations;

Partner with the editorial team to launch new content products aimed at increasing membership engagement;

Work with individual philanthropic backers as part of the Kyiv Independent’s donations program;

Improve Kyiv Independent’s acquisitions and churn metrics as well as ARPU and LTV targets.

Requirements:

Experience of leading & managing membership and/or subscriptions donations programs

Working in the news media industry is a plus;

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Professional knowledge of audience analysis and engagement tools and methods (e.g., Google Adwords, Google Analytics, Chartbeat);

Ability to work effectively with people and lead your team;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Leadership skills and the ability to set and prioritize goals;

Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of The Kyiv Independent;

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Ability to build your team and hire;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

Work with foreign companies, and world opinion leaders.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.