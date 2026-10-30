KI logo
Europe

EU announces two new drone technology hubs, backed by Ukrainian know-how

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Chris Powers
EU announces two new drone technology hubs, backed by Ukrainian know-how
Valdis Dombrovskis, economy commissioner for the European Union, speaks during a news conference following a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 12, 2025. (Simon Wohlfahrt / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The EU is set to sign a defense industry pact with Ukraine by the end of 2026 and draw on Kyiv's war experience to set up new drone technology hubs in Europe by next year, the EU's Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis announced on Oct. 30.

"I am pleased to take part in the historic announcement of the first two pilot European Drone Technology hubs, to be established in 2027," Dombrovskis said at NATO's FUSE event in Riga.

"In developing drones and counter-drone systems, Europe has one significant advantage: our partnership with Ukraine," Dombrovskis said.

The two drone hubs, to be set up in Latvia and the Netherlands, are part of the EU's defense project called DECODER, dedicated to bolstering Europe's drone production capacity.

The project is led by the European bloc but involves two non-EU members, Ukraine and Norway.

Ukraine's "hard-won battlefield experience can help us accelerate innovation and strengthen our own drone systems," Dombrovskis said.

The commissioner also mentioned the recently established EU-Ukraine drone alliance, a forum intended to bring together drone manufacturers from Ukraine and the EU.

Building on that, Dombrovskis said the EU aims to "sign the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Pact" by the end of 2026.

"It will make it easier to set up joint ventures, transfer technology, and integrate Ukraine's defense industry into Europe's defense technological and industrial base," Dombrovskis said.

read also

EU frees up over 20 billion euros to potentially help Ukraine’s defense
LatviaThe NetherlandsDronesRussiaUkraineEuropean defense industryEuropean CommissionEuropean Union
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, October 30
Show More

Europe: Latest News

Editors' Picks