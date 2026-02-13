The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine's largest English-language publication is looking for an Editorial Assistant to support the newsroom’s daily operations.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine's largest English-language news outlet, created in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence.

Today we're a team of over 80 people, primarily based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine's global voice and the world's window into Ukraine.

This position is Kyiv-based and requires frequent in-office presence.

Responsibilities:

Drafting official information requests on behalf of journalists and communicating with governmental bodies, institutions, and other official structures;

Planning and coordinating logistics for reporters’ assignments and trips, including conferences and events in Ukraine and abroad;

Providing written translation (English–Ukrainian and Ukrainian–English) to cover various newsroom needs;

Supporting newsroom operations, including maintaining databases, assisting with research, accreditations, and organizing internal documentation;

Handling public newsroom inquiries received via email and other channels;

Providing professional assistance and scheduling support to newsroom leadership;

Assisting the newsroom with administrative and ad hoc tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Requirements:

Strong proficiency in English and Ukrainian (C1–C2 or native level);

Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and switch between tasks efficiently;

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail;

High level of responsibility, initiative, and persistence;

Ability to communicate effectively within a large team;

Basic research skills are a plus;

Experience with organizational tools (e.g., Notion, spreadsheets, project management tools) is an advantage;

Devotion to the values of the Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and value-driven team in an award-winning media outlet;

Professional development opportunities and training sessions (including BLS and first aid training);

Mental health support program, including access to psychologists and therapists;

Office-based work with structured support during energy outages;

Other benefits available to the team.

Note: This is a full-time, primarily office-based position.

Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.