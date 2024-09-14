Discovering the majesty of the Carpathians | Dare to Ukraine

Masha Lavrova is a TikTok producer and video host at the Kyiv Independent. She honed her digital marketing and PR skills while working in Australia and freelancing for various global companies. Masha also studied directing and producing for film and TV. She earned her bachelor's degree in screen media and communication from Western Sydney University in Australia.
"My position is that the election period and election messages are election messages. Sometimes they are not very real," Zelensky said during a clip of the CNN interview, which is set to be fully published on Sept. 15.
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross says that the organization has suspended operations at its Dnipro office after three of its employees were killed in a strike on Sept. 12.
"(RT) is also engaged in information operations, covert influence, and military procurement. These operations are targeting countries around the world, including in Europe, Africa, and North and South America," the State Department said.
Russia began producing a new long-range attack drone, the Garpiya-A1, using a Chinese engine and other parts in 2023, Reuters reported on Sept. 13, citing two undisclosed sources in European intelligence and obtained documents.
U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles are "pointless" in Ukraine due to their limited quantity and restrictions on strikes deep inside Russia imposed by Western partners, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 13 at the Yalta European Strategy conference.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will increase its monitoring missions to Ukrainian facilities critical to nuclear safety, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom reported on Sept. 13.