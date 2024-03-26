Defense reporter for the Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill a defense reporter position, covering Ukraine’s military production, military aid, battlefield developments, and defense tech.
The position envisions occasional traveling to Ukraine’s front lines and military conferences abroad.
Responsibilities:
- Pitching and writing exclusive, well-reported, well-structured war-related stories for the Kyiv Independent;
- Proactively leading the Kyiv Independent’s war coverage, providing war analysis, battlefield overview, following the country’s defense production and producing other war-related long-form stories;
- Developing and maintaining a network of sources.
Requirements:
- Experience covering the war in Ukraine;
- Deep understanding of military affairs;
- English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);
- Ukrainian language proficiency (enough to read and understand news updates, understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form, as well as ability to interview sources in Ukrainian);
- Devotion to the values of independent journalism.
We offer:
- Market-level compensation;
- Working with a young and highly motivated team in an award-winning media outlet;
- Busy, but flexible work schedule.
Note: It’s a full-time position. Part-time or remote work is available upon agreement.
Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.
Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.
Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.