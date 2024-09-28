The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Dare to Ukraine, Culture, Travel to ukraine, Tourism, History, Food, Odesa, Black Sea
Edit post

Dare to Ukraine | Odesa: Summer by the sea during war

by Masha Lavrova September 28, 2024 3:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the third episode of “Dare to Ukraine,” we travel to Odesa, the “pearl of the Black Sea.” Known for its stunning architecture, rich maritime history, and unmistakable charm, Odesa has long been a cultural and economic hub of Ukraine.

Despite being scarred by Russia’s full-scale war, the city continues to draw locals and tourists. Join our host, Masha Lavrova, as she explores Odesa for the first time, discovering its hidden courtyards, sunny beaches, and legendary nightlife.

Masha Lavrova
Masha Lavrova
TikTok Producer and Video Host
Masha Lavrova is a TikTok producer and video host at the Kyiv Independent. She honed her digital marketing and PR skills while working in Australia and freelancing for various global companies. Masha also studied directing and producing for film and TV. She earned her bachelor's degree in screen media and communication from Western Sydney University in Australia. Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.