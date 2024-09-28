Dare to Ukraine | Odesa: Summer by the sea during war

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the third episode of “Dare to Ukraine,” we travel to Odesa, the “pearl of the Black Sea.” Known for its stunning architecture, rich maritime history, and unmistakable charm, Odesa has long been a cultural and economic hub of Ukraine.

Despite being scarred by Russia’s full-scale war, the city continues to draw locals and tourists. Join our host, Masha Lavrova, as she explores Odesa for the first time, discovering its hidden courtyards, sunny beaches, and legendary nightlife.