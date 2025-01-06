The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a Communications Manager position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 65 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a comprehensive communication strategy to enhance the Kyiv Independent’s brand image and visibility;

Collaborate closely with top management to align communication initiatives with the overall company strategy and objectives;

Lead international communication impact initiatives organized by the Kyiv Independent & its partners;

Ensure effective operational planning of the communications vertical work: define key messages, and plan communication activities on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis;

Manage the budget allocated to the communication vertical and overall communication efforts of The Kyiv Independent;

Establish external partnerships to grow the Kyiv Independent’s brand awareness and increase audience reach;

Monitor and assess the effectiveness of communication campaigns;

Coordinate, plan, and prioritize media interactions, including interviews and media visits, to promote the organization and its projects effectively;

Lead the application process for various journalism and media management awards.

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in PR, corporate communications, or related fields;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (C1+);

Proficiency in communicating with international media and presenting ideas effectively;

Extensive network and warm contacts in the media and communications industry, with a proactive approach to networking;

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels;

Demonstrated ability to make prompt decisions and maintain a keen attention to detail;

Good understanding of Ukrainian and the region’s social and political scene;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of the Kyiv Independent.

Would be a plus:

Experience in growing and leading a team of high-level specialists;

Previous experience in the news media industry or relevant fields would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

Hybrid work arrangement – ability to work from home and from the office in downtown Kyiv;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Opportunity to be a part of fast-growing award-winning media startup;

Constant learning and knowledge sharing within an ambitious, professional and missionary team.

Hiring process:

Online interview with toogeza’s recruiter - 40 min Interview with COO - 60 min; Interview with CEO- 60 min; Offer.

Note: This is a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.

