The Kyiv Independent is looking for an Audience Development Intern to help expand our reach and deepen our connection with a global audience.



Founded in November 2021 by journalists who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, the Kyiv Independent has grown into a trusted source of news about Ukraine. Based primarily in Kyiv, our team of more than 80 people serves as Ukraine’s voice to the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



In this role, you will work at the intersection of journalism and technology, helping our stories find their audience and ensuring our readers remain informed and engaged. You will have the opportunity to learn from the marketing, editorial, communications, video, and product teams and work closely with a wide range of colleagues in the newsroom.



Responsibilities

Monitor analytics and story performance and help the team identify trends in audience behavior

Use analytics software to track and improve traffic from search and other referrers

Help manage how our audience sees on our homepage, headlines, or other website content

Assist with the organization of our content and articles on our website

Track the performance of our articles based on citations and referrals from other media and thought leaders

Assist with strengthening the forward planning of news, explainers, social media posts, and video



Requirements



English proficiency at C1 level or higher (fluency preferred)

Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks

Strong interest in news, global affairs, and media trends

Alignment with the Kyiv Independent’s mission and values

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment and respond to breaking news cycles

Some experience in analytics, SEO, and/or journalism would be considered an advantage

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.



We offer: