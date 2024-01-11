American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons two years into the full-scale invasion. Nearly three-quarters of the roughly 2,500 foreign components found in Russian weaponry and analyzed by Ukrainian authorities were made by U.S. producers, a database by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) reveals.

How did they end up there? Find out in our video.