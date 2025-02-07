A night with Ukraine’s Vampire drone team near Kurakhove

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the new age of drones ushered in by Russia’s war against Ukraine, UAVs of all shapes and sizes, from large fixed-wing reconnaissance drones to small kamikaze quadcopters have a specialized role to play. One design, the Ukrainian Vampire heavy bomber drone, has stood out in its effectiveness and versatility, able to drop not only large bombs and mines on the enemy, but also much-needed supplies for Ukrainian troops.

The Kyiv Independent spent a night shift with a Vampire team fighting between Kurakhove and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, the hottest part of the front line, on a mine-laying mission.