The journey to adulthood for Ukraine’s youth is anything but typical amid Russia’s war.
For young Ukrainians, the universal concerns of adolescence — school, friendships, and future ambitions — are eclipsed by the harsh realities of air raid sirens, daily attacks, and the loss of loved ones. They are forced to mature quickly, shifting from dreams of a carefree future to urgent questions of survival and duty to one’s country.
Sofiia Chyhyryn, 19, and Vadym Beilakh, 19, pose for a portrait during territorial defense training in Kyiv, on Feb. 5, 2022. Sofiia, a business psychology student, and Vadym, a management student, attended the training for the first time to prepare before the full-scale Russian invasion. “Prepare for the worst, believe in the best,” they shared.Oksana Parafeniuk
Karina Bendik, 21, stands in the crater left by a Russian drone explosion in her yard, one day before joining the Ukrainian army, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Nov. 11, 2023.Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Children mourn beside the coffins of Anna and Yuliia Aksenchenko during their funeral ceremony in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, on June 30, 2023. Parents, relatives, and friends gathered to say goodbye to the twins, who were killed in the Russian attack on the RIA pizzeria in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, just days earlier. Anna and Yuliia had completed the eighth grade that year and were set to celebrate their 15th birthday in September 2023, a milestone that will never come.Alex Babenko
Ukrainians face not only the immense challenge of rebuilding after Russia’s war but also dealing with the deep emotional toll it has inflicted upon the population. Ultimately, it is the nation’s youth who will bear the greatest burden of this recovery.
Misha (L), Sonia (behind), and Maia (R) attend the “Free Azovstal Defenders” demonstration on Khreschatyk Street in Kyiv, on March 24, 2024. The classmates come together to advocate for the rights of Ukrainian servicemen to be released from Russian captivity.Alex Babenko
Andrii (C) and Mykyta (R), both 16, along with their teacher, weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv, on April 23, 2024. Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv has been under relentless Russian attacks since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. For some local students, crafting nets became a meaningful response to the war. “We weave nets because we don’t work yet, so we don’t have money to donate to the army, which would be the right thing to do,” Andrii and Mykyta shared.Serhii Korovayny
Liza stands in her classroom at the school severely damaged by a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv, in May 2023.Marysia Myanovska
Artem in a sports class at his new school after his previous school was hit by a Russian missile strike on Chernihiv in May 2023.Marysia Myanovska
Polina in a sports class at her new school after her previous school was hit by a Russian missile strike on Chernihiv in May 2023.Marysia Myanovska
"Coming of Age Amidst War," a photo exhibition at the America House in Lviv, presents the work of 10 Ukrainian photographers who captured the ways in which Russia's full-scale war has altered the lives of young Ukrainians.
The photographs tell a story of resilience, capturing how young Ukrainians continue to navigate an uncertain and often harsh reality, finding strength in both collective action and quiet perseverance.
Anna and Mariia (pseudonyms), who survived the Russian occupation of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, are photographed in their yard on July 6, 2023.Ira Lupu
Students of the Kyiv Mohyla Academy throw a wreath bearing a “memorial” portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a stone into the Dnipro River on the holiday of Ivana Kupala in Kyiv on July 17, 2022. According to the Ivana Kupala tradition, girls toss wreaths into the water, believing that if their wreaths sink, they will not find love that year. However, during this first celebration of Kupala since Russia’s full-scale invasion, students altered the ritual, deliberately sinking a wreath with Putin's image as a symbolic gesture.Oleh Tymoshenko
Anna (L) hugs her friend Maia after a heavy rain in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 29, 2024.Alex Babenko
Classmates Dzvinka, Anna, Maia, Kseniia, Sonia, Dara, and Misha gaze at the evening view of Kyiv on March 29, 2024. They went to school 11 years ago, right before the EuroMaidan Revolution began, starting Ukraine's shift from Russia's influence. Now, they are graduating from school amid Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion.Alex Babenko