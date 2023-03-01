Andrii (C) and Mykyta (R), both 16, along with their teacher, weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv, on April 23, 2024. Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv has been under relentless Russian attacks since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. For some local students, crafting nets became a meaningful response to the war. “We weave nets because we don’t work yet, so we don’t have money to donate to the army, which would be the right thing to do,” Andrii and Mykyta shared.

Serhii Korovayny