Zelensky visits Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad oblasts

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited both civilians and the military in Dnipropetrovsk and Kropyvnytskyi oblasts in central Ukraine on Feb. 5.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zelensky visited a training center for mobile firing groups, watched air defense training exercises, and presented state awards. He then visited a school in Dnipro, where he spoke with students and teachers.

"I am grateful to everyone who, despite everything, ensures a normal life for Ukrainian children," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Zelensky then traveled to Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast, 200 kilometers west of Dnpiro. He visited a medical institution, where he spoke with injured soldiers and presented awards.

Kirovohrad Oblast is a region that "actively helps the country to survive" both economically and in terms of offering a home to 90,000 internally displaced people, Zelensky said. He met with the regional authorities and discussed the protection of critical infrastructure.

The day before, Zelensky visited Ukraine’s 65th Mechanized Brigade near the front-line town of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.