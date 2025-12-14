Featured Videos
Zelensky faces election pressure as war drags on | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on renewed calls for Ukraine to hold wartime elections after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Kyiv used Russia’s war to avoid a vote, echoing a Kremlin narrative.
One night with a Kyiv family amid Russia's mass attack
One front-line position, two soldiers, 165 days
Trump’s peace plan hits a wall | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.