KI short logo

Featured Videos

Zelensky faces election pressure as war drags on | Ukraine This Week

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on renewed calls for Ukraine to hold wartime elections after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Kyiv used Russia’s war to avoid a vote, echoing a Kremlin narrative.
Zelensky faces election pressure as war drags on | Ukraine This Week

Zelensky faces election pressure as war drags on | Ukraine This Week

One night with a Kyiv family amid Russia's mass attack

One night with a Kyiv family amid Russia's mass attack

One front-line position, two soldiers, 165 days

One front-line position, two soldiers, 165 days

Trump’s peace plan hits a wall | Ukraine This Week

Trump’s peace plan hits a wall | Ukraine This Week

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks