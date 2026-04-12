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Why Ukraine is helping in another war | Ukraine This Week

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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines why Ukraine is offering its combat-tested expertise to allies in the Middle East — and what it stands to gain.
Why Ukraine is helping in another war | Ukraine This Week

Why Ukraine is helping in another war | Ukraine This Week

Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south

Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south

Ukrainian historian on why Russia is still misunderstood

Ukrainian historian on why Russia is still misunderstood

America’s risky bet on Russia's closest ally | Ukraine This Week

America’s risky bet on Russia's closest ally | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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