Featured Videos
Why Ukraine is helping in another war | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines why Ukraine is offering its combat-tested expertise to allies in the Middle East — and what it stands to gain.
Why Ukraine is helping in another war | Ukraine This Week
Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south
Ukrainian historian on why Russia is still misunderstood
America’s risky bet on Russia's closest ally | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.