Featured Videos
Ukrainian history vs. Russian propaganda | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 4
- V
In Episode 4 of “Dare to Ukraine: Village,” Masha’s quiet rural routine is interrupted by a new mission: uncover the local history and debunk Russian propaganda myths about Ukraine.
Ukrainian history vs. Russian propaganda | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 4
Ukraine can make Russia seek peace, commander says
Ai Weiwei on his exploration trip to wartime Ukraine
EU top official on Europe’s preparation for war with Russia
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.