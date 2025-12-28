KI short logo

Ukraine This Year: a year of stalled peace and escalating war

In this year-end wrap-up of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur looks back at the moments that defined 2025, the fourth year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine — from stalled peace efforts and escalating Russian attacks to mass anti-corruption protests and political upheaval at home.
Why Russia sent Ukrainian children to North Korea, explained

Between life and death under Russian drones in Kherson

Inside a Ukrainian power plant Russia keeps hitting

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

