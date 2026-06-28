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Ukraine debates LGBTQ rights as thousands serve in the military | Ukraine This Week

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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Kateryna Denisova examines how Ukraine's attitudes toward LGBTQ people have changed — and why the country's laws have struggled to keep pace.
Ukraine debates LGBTQ rights as thousands serve in the military | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine debates LGBTQ rights as thousands serve in the military | Ukraine This Week

Inside Ukraine's elite unit hunting Russian soldiers with fiber optic drones

Inside Ukraine's elite unit hunting Russian soldiers with fiber optic drones

Why Ukraine is betting on ground drones, explained

Why Ukraine is betting on ground drones, explained

The Russian oligarch behind Ukraine peace talks | Ukraine This Week

The Russian oligarch behind Ukraine peace talks | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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