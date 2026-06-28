Featured Videos
Ukraine debates LGBTQ rights as thousands serve in the military | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Kateryna Denisova examines how Ukraine's attitudes toward LGBTQ people have changed — and why the country's laws have struggled to keep pace.
Ukraine debates LGBTQ rights as thousands serve in the military | Ukraine This Week
Inside Ukraine's elite unit hunting Russian soldiers with fiber optic drones
Why Ukraine is betting on ground drones, explained
The Russian oligarch behind Ukraine peace talks | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.