Trump holds back Tomahawks | Ukraine This Week

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on another Trump–Zelensky meeting in Washington, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intervention to dissuade the U.S. from supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

