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The dark truth about Russia’s African fighters | Ukraine This Week

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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines Russia’s growing recruitment of fighters from African countries — and the tactics used to lure vulnerable people into military service.
The dark truth about Russia’s African fighters | Ukraine This Week

The dark truth about Russia’s African fighters | Ukraine This Week

How drones erased the front line in Ukraine, explained

How drones erased the front line in Ukraine, explained

British fighter on returning to war in Ukraine after injury

British fighter on returning to war in Ukraine after injury

Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week

Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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