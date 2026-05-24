Featured Videos
The dark truth about Russia’s African fighters | Ukraine This Week
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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines Russia’s growing recruitment of fighters from African countries — and the tactics used to lure vulnerable people into military service.
The dark truth about Russia’s African fighters | Ukraine This Week
How drones erased the front line in Ukraine, explained
British fighter on returning to war in Ukraine after injury
Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.