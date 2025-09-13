KI short logo
Tarot, cows, and village secrets | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 3

In episode 3 of “Dare to Ukraine: Village,” host Masha Lavrova discovers that village life is about more than chores — it’s about earning the trust of the community.
Can Ukraine’s oil strikes shift Russia's war?

Is Poland ready for war with Russia?

China backs Russia as Trump's peace talks stall | Ukraine This Week

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

