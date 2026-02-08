Featured Videos
Starlink’s dangerous power | Ukraine This Week
- V
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur examines SpaceX’s move to curb Russia’s illegal use of Starlink satellite internet — a technology that has been vital to Ukraine’s defense since 2022.
Starlink’s dangerous power | Ukraine This Week
Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war
EU ambassador pushes back on criticism of Europe's decision-making
Keith Kellogg on how Putin views Russia's war against Ukraine
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.