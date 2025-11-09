KI short logo

Negligence scandal in Ukrainian military | Ukraine This Week

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on a deadly Russian strike that killed Ukrainian soldiers and civilians allegedly during a military ceremony, prompting outrage and an internal investigation into security lapses.
One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds

Trump’s Russia sanctions explained by leading economist

Last stand for Pokrovsk | Ukraine This Week

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

