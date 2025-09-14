KI short logo
Russia tests NATO defenses | Ukraine This Week

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down Russia’s largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine, as well as the shocking incursion of Russian drones into Poland, which marked the first direct NATO engagement with Moscow since the full-scale invasion began.
Tarot, cows, and village secrets | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 3

Can Ukraine’s oil strikes shift Russia's war?

Is Poland ready for war with Russia?

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

