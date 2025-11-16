KI short logo

Major corruption scandal and Russian deepfakes | Ukraine This Week

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on a major corruption scandal shaking up Ukraine’s government and involving people from President Volodymyr Zelenky's circle.
Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next

Brazilian fighter on South American crime links to foreign volunteers in Ukraine

Negligence scandal in Ukrainian military | Ukraine This Week

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

