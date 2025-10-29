KI short logo

Is Russia’s ‘flying Chornobyl’ a real threat?

On Oct. 21, Russia announced a successful test of Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered cruise missile with a claimed “unlimited range.” Does this "super-weapon’ pose a new threat?
Russia’s war on civilians | Ukraine This Week

Exposing Russia’s indoctrination of Ukrainian children

Why every call with Putin changes Trump’s Ukraine policy

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

